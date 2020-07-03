Study: Ahead Annexation, Israel Makes 400 Detentions

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Study Center revealed during June ahead of the annexation plan, the Israeli Occupation Authorities carried out 400 cases of arrest and detention including 52 children and 21 women.

The Israeli Occupational Prison Administration also transferred all detainees in Sections 17 and 18 of the Ofer Prison to other prisons, such as the Negev, Nafha and Rimon prisons, which number about 100 prisoners.

The center’s spokesperson, Riyad Al-Ashqar indicated that the occupation also targeted Palestinian journalists last month, when three journalists were arrested with the aim of preventing them from exposing occupational crimes. Almayadeen reported on Thursday.

Al-Ashqar indicated that the occupation increased the targeting of Palestinian women and girls last month, with 21 cases of detention, including two underage children.

The occupation continues to target Palestinian children, with 52 children arrested in June, including children under the age of 10.

He added that last month two administrative detainees went on an open hunger strike to protest their arbitrary administrative detention.

The Prison Administration isolated prisoners who went on hunger strikes in cells, and prevented lawyers from visiting them. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)