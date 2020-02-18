Soekarno Monument to Established in Algiers, Algeria

laying the first stone for the Soekarno Monument in Algiers was held on Sunday (photo: Kemlu RI)

Alger, MINA – Algeria is one of the countries that has close friendship relations with Indonesia. As a concrete manifestation of the friendship, laying the first stone for the Soekarno Monument in Algiers was held on Sunday.

“Indonesia and Algeria have a good friendly relationship from the beginning. This is marked by several things including Indonesia’s strong support for Algeria’s independence efforts through the holding of the Asia-Africa Conference in 1955. “Said Indonesian Ambassador to Algeria Safira Machrusah in her remarks.

The establishment of the First Indonesian President, Ir. Soekarno Monument was a joint effort of the Provincial Government of West Java and the Indonesian Embassy in Alger with the support of PT WIKA and PT Pertamina in Algeria in strengthening Asian and African solidarity especially in Algeria. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)