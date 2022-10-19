Singapore Opens Representative Office to State of Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – The Republic of Singapore today opened a new representative office to the State of Palestine in the West Bank city of Ramallah, WAFA reported.

In his speech during the opening ceremony, Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Riyad Maliki stated that the opening of the office was a key milestone in Singapore’s recognition of and relation with the State of Palestine.

He added that he attended the ceremony as a confirmation of what has been agreed upon with Singapore while expressing his desire that bilateral diplomatic relations would reach more advanced stages as soon as possible.

He stressed the depth of the bilateral relations with Singapore and the latter’s role in enhancing the capacities of scores of Palestinian employees and students.

Reflecting on the capacity-building support provided by Singapore to government institutions, Maliki pointed that some 600 Palestinian public employees were receiving capacity-building training, not to mention the number of students awarded scholarships in Singaporean universities.

He concluded his speech by revealing that Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh was scheduled to visit the Southeast Asian country on October 26 to further strengthen bilateral relations, while expressing his hope that this visit would culminate in reaching understandings.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Singapore’s Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman, Singapore’s Non-Resident Representative to the Palestine Hawazi Daipi in addition to Honorary Director Ms Shireen Shelleh.(T/R3/RE1)

