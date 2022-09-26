Select Language

Shaykh Prof. Dr. Yusuf Al-Qaradawi Passed Away

Prof. Dr. Yusuf Al-Qaradawi (Al-Quds Al-Araby)

Doha, MINA – The world’s leading scholar, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi passed away on Monday. Arab48 reported it.

The founder and former president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, passed away at the age of 96.

Sheikh Al-Qaradawi, one of the most prominent Sharia clerics in the Islamic world, is an Egyptian Al-Azhar cleric and holds Qatari citizenship.

The author of dozens of books on aqidah, morality, fiqh, economics and contemporary, was born in the village of Safat in the center of Mahalla Al-Kubra in the Gharbia Governorate in the Arab Republic of Egypt. (T/RE1)

