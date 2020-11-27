Shaheed Walks for 26 Months from South Africa to Pray at Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Thursday (26/11) in his office received the arrival of Shaheed Bin Yusuf Stakala, a young South African who walked from Cape Town in South Africa to Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) for prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (WAFA Images)

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Thursday received the arrival of Shaheed Bin Yusuf Stakala, a young South African who walked from the city of Cape Town in South Africa to Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) for prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Shaheed took the journey for 26 months, Wafa reported.

In his meeting with Shtayyeh, Shaheed expressed his happiness at being able to perform the five daily prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site in the old city of Jerusalem. He really appreciated the warm welcome and hospitality he received in Palestine.

Shaheed said he would complete his leg journey to Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shtayyeh welcomed Shaheed, saying that his trip to Palestine and Jerusalem built a new bridge between South Africa and Palestine.

“God willing, we will invite you to visit Palestine through our airlines and airports, after ending the occupation and establishing our independent state,” said the Prime Minister.

Shtayyeh stressed that Shaheed was a living witness of what he saw on the trip to Jerusalem, urging him to tell people in his country and the countries he will visit along his journey about the plight of the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

