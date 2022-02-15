Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Vehicles in Northern West Bank Village

Qalqilya, MINA – Israeli settlers on Monday vandalized nine Palestinian vehicles in the village of Jinsafut, east of the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, according to local sources.

Head of the Jinsafut Village Council, Saher Eid, said that settlers sneaked their way into the village, slashed the tires of nine vehicles and spray-painted racist anti-Palestinian slogans on the vehicles and nearby walls, WAFA reported.

The Star of David and slogans threatening revenge against Palestinians were scrawled in Hebrew.

Similar acts of vandalism were committed by an underground anti-Palestinian Israeli group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel and uses the “price tag” slogan.

The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only as group of vandals.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,00 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)