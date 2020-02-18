Seminar of OIC 50-Year Reflection Discusses International Issues

Jakarta, MINA – Head of Research and Development Agency of the Ministry of Religion Prof. Abdurahman Mas’ud said the seminar “OIC 50 Years Reflection” discussed international issues.

He said at the opening of a seminar held in collaboration with his institution with the ISOIC (Islamic Society for Organizations of Islamic Cooperation), in Jakarta on Monday.

According to him, the collaboration is very necessary and relevant in discussing international issues, he said.

Meanwhile Head of Research and Development Center for Religious Guidance and Religious Services Prof. Mohamad Isom said the cooperation was a forum for ambassadors, especially ambassadors of OIC member states.

He explained in this event discussed the extent of the work of the OIC and also the role of Muslims as a whole.

The seminar presented elements of ambassadors, Islamic organizations such as PBNU and Muhamadiyah, as well as representatives of several campuses, researchers and staff at the Center for Religious Community Research and Services Religious.

The aim of the seminar was to produce a formula related to Indonesia’s steps, through its ambassadors in addressing the dynamics of the OIC as well as strengthening international public relations issues.

The hope is to be able to provide great benefits to the wider community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)