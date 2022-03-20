Scores of Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Scores of Israeli settlers guarded by Israeli police broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem today, Sunday and performed rituals across its courtyards, according to witnesses.

According to WAFA correspondent, scores of Israeli settlers entered the holy site in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

Israeli far-right activists have repeatedly pushed for an increased presence by Israeli settlers at Al-Aqsa, despite a joint guardianship agreement between Israel and Jordan that bans the entry of Jewish settlers to the holy site.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ tours as “provocative”, and said that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring the Islamic holy site.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)