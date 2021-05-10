Saudi May Allow Overseas Hajj Pilgrims This Year

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia is considering allowing pilgrims from abroad to perform the Hajj this year.

“Allowing a small number of pilgrims from abroad with strict health protocols and preventive measures is an option being discussed,” said Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah in a statement as quoted by Arab News on Monday.

It is based on the Kingdom’s desire to enable guests and visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to perform the Hajj and Umrah rituals in a healthy and safe manner.

“The kingdom puts human health and safety first,” the statement said.

The Saudi health authorities are continuing to assess the condition and further details regarding the COVID-19 health controls and standards.

To further ensure the health and safety of the population, nearly half a million checks have been carried out.

Saudi authorities last year restricted Hajj services to citizens and expats.

The Saudis also limit the number of pilgrims to only 1000 people, a number which has greatly reduced compared to previous years which reached 2.5 million people.

This year’s Hajj will start around July 17 and reach a peak around July 22. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)