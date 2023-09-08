Select Language

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Support for Palestinians with UNRWA Official, Syrian FM

Photo: SPA

Cairo, MINA – Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, met with Syrian foreign minister Fayssal Mikdad and UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini.

Meetings were held on the sidelines of the third ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue in Cairo on Wednesday, Arab News reported.

The Saudi minister reviewed the latest developments in Syria and exchanged views on issues of common interest with Mikdad.

El-Khereiji also discussed Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts to support the Palestinian people with Lazzarini, and explored cooperation between the Kingdom and the UNRWA.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

