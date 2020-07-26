Saudi Arabia Opens Virtual Hajj Press Office

Mecca, MINA – In providing Hajj 2020 coverage, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media and Information has inaugurated a sophisticated digital service to meet all the requirements of international and local media that are following this year’s hajj season.

The service was launched to ensure the best class service for local and international media covering the hajj season this year. Reporting on the Saudi Gazette on Sunday, this service will allow journalists to receive important files, materials, and comments about the pilgrimage.

The service will also respond to media inquiries, interview officials and stakeholders who attend and participate in press conferences directly.

The Hajj virtual press digital service will be available in Arabic and English under the name Virtual Hajj Press Office. The Virtual Hajj Press Office will also add to the challenges of information acquisition and international transmission of media materials.

Through this platform, local and international journalists will be able to request exclusive services, such as high-quality images or videos made specifically in addition to remote access to all other services available, including hosting officials and getting comments and responses to reporters’ questions as well as the general public too will be able to see media content intended for the wider community.

Hundreds of journalists based in Saudi Arabia, along with more than 2,500 international journalists registered in the communication center database will receive e-mails to register their names on the digital platform to benefit from the Virtual Press Office service.

Where the communication center has dedicated a team of media professionals and international media relations officers to ensure that journalists have the best service in their class. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)