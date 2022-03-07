Saudi Arabia Lifts Mandatory Quarantine and PCR

Jakarta, MINA – The Saudi Arabian government has revoked a number of rules that have been enforced in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, namely, removing the requirement for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and quarantine.

Responding to the rules, Indonesian Director General of Hajj and Umrah Organization (Dirjen PHU) Hilman Latief on Sunday stated, this Saudi policy has an impact on the implementation of Umrah.

PHU with the Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Prevention Agency (BNPB) will immediately align policies for hajj and umrah affairs.

“Regarding Saudi Arabia’s decision to revoke most of its protocol policies, especially with regard to quarantine and PCR, there will also be consequences for the policy of organizing Umrah in Indonesia. I am optimistic that there will be a policy alignment soon. Moreover, Indonesia has now started to make adjustments to its quarantine policy,” said Hilman.

“The One Gate Policy or one door for the departure of Umrah pilgrims from the Hajj hostel will also be adjusted,” he continued.

According to Hilman, his party will immediately coordinate with BNPB and the Ministry of Health. This is because these two institutions are in charge of technical policy settings related to preventing the spread of Covid-19. This coordination is needed considering that there are a number of provisions that must be compromised.

Hilman gave an example, there is no longer a requirement for quarantine and PCR checks when entering Saudi Arabia. According to him, this must be responded to by mutual recognition.

“So, don’t get there, there is no need for quarantine, we are still forced to quarantine. Or don’t get there, there is no need for PCR, we have to use PCR for departure, and so on,” he explained.

“The position of the Ministry of Religion is more in preparing the implementation of policies related to Covid-19 prevention, including if later Indonesia must also revoke the one gate policy as it has been running so far,” he added.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)