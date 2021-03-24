Select Language

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion

Riyadh, MINA – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned the continued Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The Kingdom also condemned he demolition of Palestinian property and the resulting displacement, Wafa reported.

The Saudi Cabinet affirmed, in its session on Tuesday, through video communication, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom’s continued support and support for the Palestinian cause at all political and economic levels. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

