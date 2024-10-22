Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza’s Beit Lahiya

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by extremist Israeli settlers, Arab News reported.

In a statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned continued attacks on civilian homes after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza’s Beit Lahiya late on Saturday.

There were 87 people killed or reported missing under the rubble after the Israeli attack on Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

The ministry said the Kingdom renews its rejection of the continuation of Israeli genocide crimes in the Palestinian territories and Gaza. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)