Saudi Arabia Arrests Three People For Violating Hajj Rules

Makkah, MINA – Three people were arrested for violating Hajj regulations on Sunda, after they failed to show valid permits, said Brigadier General Sami Al-Shuwairekh of the Hajj Security Command.

Legal action was taken against them and they were fined SR10,000 ($2,665).

Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions for this year’s Hajj, Arab News reports.

He added that security personnel will file legal action against anyone who tries to reach the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the area around the center and holy places (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without permission until July 23.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that pilgrims will be received on July 17 and 18 at four centers, where they will be transported to the Grand Mosque by bus to perform the arrival tawaf, before heading to the holy sites.

The ministry announced that online registration for pilgrims, which began on June 13, has closed, with 60,000 people from within the Kingdom eligible after meeting health and regulatory requirements. Permits are issued to citizens of 150 countries. Priority is given to certain age groups and those who have never performed Hajj before. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)