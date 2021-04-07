Saudi Arabia Allows 50 Thousand Umrah Pilgrims during Ramadan

Makkah, MINA – The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques of Saudi Arabia said 50,000 pilgrims would be allowed to perform Umrah. As many as 100,000 other worshipers will be allowed to pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

As quoted from Arab News on Wednesday, the step is part of a plan to increase operational capacity. The Ministry of Islamic Religion, Guidance and Da’wah said Umrah permits would be granted to congregations aged 65 years and over who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif Al-Asheikh has issued a directive with measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Ramadan.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdel Fattah Mashat said people who want to perform Umrah during Ramadan must submit a permit application through the Tawakkalna application, not the Eatmarna application. There will also be updates in the coming days regarding permissions.

Iftar, sahur and itikaf in the mosque during Ramadan will be suspended. Meanwhile, the number of locations for Eid prayer will be added. Permits will be given every week during Ramadan for pilgrims and people who wish to pray at the Two Holy Mosques.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday local time, reported 792 new cases of Covid-19. This figure has increased to bring the total to 394,169. There were 6,686 active cases, 846 of which were critical.

The Riyadh region reported the highest number of new infections with 363, the Makkah region reported 154, and the Eastern Province reported 112 cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)