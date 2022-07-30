Saudi Announces Islamic New Year to Start on Saturday

Select Language

Riyadh, MINA – The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced that the Islamic new year or 1 Muharram 1444 Hijriah will start on Saturday.

The Saudi Supreme Court added in a statement quoted by Gulf News that the crescent of Muharram or the first month in the Islamic calendar, was not seen on Thursday.

Thus, Friday marks the 30th day of the month of Dzulhijjah and Saturday as the first day of Muharram.

Saudi authorities are also preparing for the Umrah season which is expected to attract more than 10 million Muslims from around the world. (T/RE1)

