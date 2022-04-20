Russia: West Avoids Palestinian-Israeli Conflict on the Pretext of Ukraine

Moscow, MINA – The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the West avoided resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict under the pretext of events in Ukraine and assumed responsibility for worsening it.

“We proceed from the fact that the long-standing Palestinian-Israeli conflict is one of the hotbeds of tension in the Middle East, and is based on the absence of a political settlement. Most of the responsibility for the current situation lies with the United States,” the statement said, as quoted by Wafa on Wednesday.

The United States and the European Union which, under the pretext of events in Ukraine, avoided participating in the activities of the International Quartet, a mechanism approved by the UN Security Council to accompany the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, including Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for the resumption of initial negotiations on a series of final status issues in accordance with internationally recognized legal frameworks, including the principle of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace.

“Because history shows that individual efforts have in fact only led to a worsening of the regional situation,” the statement added.

Moscow expressed deep concern about the escalation of violence in the areas of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, especially in Jerusalem’s Old City, including at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

To stabilize the situation, Russian diplomats made necessary contacts with Palestine, Israel.

“We call on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately refrain from any acts of aggression and provocation, including the disproportionate use of force against Palestinian civilians, and the sieges of Palestinian towns in the West Bank, as well as actions that undermine the status quo of holy place in Jerusalem,” the statement added.

Russia also stressed the need to guarantee freedom of worship and access to holy places for adherents of all religions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)