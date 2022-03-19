Russia to Send Wheat Flour to Palestine, Despite Ongoing Conflict with Ukraine

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of National Economy announced the resumption of wheat flour shipments from Russia to Palestine, despite the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict and its negative impact on supply chains.

The ministry said in a statement such as quoted from Wafa on Saturday, about 15 thousand tons of Russian wheat flour are scheduled to arrive in Palestine by the end of this month.

The Palestinian Ministry of National Economy estimates that there will be a decline in the price of wheat flour in Palestine, given the positive data regarding the supply of basic necessities to the Palestinian market, apart from wheat flour.

The Palestinian government recently decided to exempt all sales of wheat flour wrapped in sacks weighing 25 kg and over from the 16 percent value added tax for March, April and May 2022.

Wheat is one of the raw materials for making bread in Palestine.

Bread in Palestine is the same as rice in Indonesia, being the main source of food that is always expected to be present at the dinner table.

The difference is, in Palestine the raw material for making bread is in crisis. There was even a time when all the bakeries in Gaza almost stopped operating due to a shortage of flour and gas supplies. (T/RE1)

