Revocation of Rohingya Muslims’ Rights to Participate in General Election Condemned

Rakhine, MINA – Fortify Rights, a human rights group on Monday called on the international community to condemn the mass deprivation of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar’s national elections held on Sunday.

“The elections held yesterday in Myanmar were neither free nor fair,” the rights group said in a statement quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“The core principle of elections under international law is universal and equal suffrage and that didn’t happen yesterday,” said Ismail Wolff, Thailand-based regional director for Fortify Rights.

The international community must firmly condemn the deprivation of the rights of Rohingya and other ethnic groups or other risk groups who pave the way for future abuses.

Meanwhile, the International Journalists Federation (IFJ) expressed concern over the shutdown of the internet and the spread of false information during the general election.

“In the run-up to the elections, the Myanmar government’s ongoing shutdown of internet services in Western Myanmar was extended, limiting access to telecommunications services to more than one million citizens in conflict zones,” said IFJ, calling it “blatant manipulation and government interference in restricting access communication, press freedom, and personal expression. ”

The IFJ says restricting internet access is seriously damaging to the political process in Myanmar and has a negative impact on citizens at risk such as in Rakhine and Chin states.

“IFJ calls for the immediate restoration of internet and telecommunication access,” said IFJ.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling Myanmar party claimed Monday to win a majority of seats, although vote counting is still ongoing.

Aung Shin, spokesman for the National League for Democracy or NLD, claims his party has won 246 seats in the national legislature based on reports from candidates.

A total of 5,643 candidates representing more than 90 parties vying for 1,171 national, state and regional seats. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)