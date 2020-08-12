Report: Israeli Forces Arrest 429 Palestinians, including 32 Children During July

Ramallah, MINA – Data from Palestinian human rights organizations specialized in prisoners’ affairs showed that the Israeli occupation forces arrested 429 Palestinians, including 32 children and 10 women, during the month of July.

This came in a fact sheet issued on Wednesday by the Prisoners ‘Affairs Authority, the Prisoners’ Club, the Addameer Prisoner Care and Human Rights Foundation, and the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, Silwan. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

It indicated that the occupation authorities have arrested 201 citizens from occupied Jerusalem, 46 citizens of Ramallah and Al-Bireh (in the middle of the occupied West Bank), 35 citizens of Hebron (the south), 34 citizens of Jenin (the north), and 22 citizens of Bethlehem (the south). While it arrested 20 citizens from Nablus (north), 15 citizens from Tulkarm (in the north), 17 citizens from Qalqilya, eight from Jericho, 15 citizens from Tubas (north), three citizens from Salfit (north), in addition to 13 citizens from the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the number of detainees in the occupation prisons, the fact sheet stated that as of July 2020, there are 4,500 prisoners, of whom 41 are female prisoners, while the number of child detainees reached approximately 160 children, and administrative detainees reached approximately 360, and the number of administrative detention orders issued reached 98, from among them, 33 new orders and 65 extensions.

In the same context, the “Wadi Hilweh Information Center” in occupied Jerusalem stated that the occupation authorities continued to carry out arrests in the city, as the center monitored 201 cases of arrests, among the arrests were six female citizens, 22 minors, and a child under (12 years).

He explained that the highest rate of arrest was recorded in the town of “Al-Issawiya”, which has been subjected to systematic arrests targeting the town in an escalating manner since the middle of last year. The cases of arrest there during the month of July reached 50 arrests, followed by the arrest rate in “Silwan” town 32 cases. Arrest.

The institutions reaffirmed their previous and repeated demands to put pressure on the Israeli occupation authorities to release sick prisoners, women and children, and to allow an impartial international committee to be informed of the conditions of the prisoners and the results of samples that are taken for the prisoners.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, as a body of competence, demanded that they double their capacity in the occupied Palestinian territories, in order to be able to cover the needs of prisoners and their families, and to help them communicate and provide what they need in light of the ongoing pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)