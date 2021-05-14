Report: Israel Rejects Ceasefire with Hamas

Tel Aviv, MINA – The meeting of the Egyptian delegation with Israeli officials to mediate ceasefire negotiations did not achieve positive results, an Egyptian security source told the DPA news agency.

“Israel rejects all mediation initiatives to achieve a truce, even temporary, with the resistance movement in the Gaza Strip,” said the source as quoted from Al Jazeera, Friday.

According to the source, Israel first aims to destroy the military strength of Hamas and other factions in Gaza, and targets a number of senior Hamas officials, before negotiating a ceasefire.

As of Friday, the resistance movement in Gaza and Israeli troops were still responding to each other’s air raids, causing casualties on both sides.

At least six Israelis and one Indian were also reported killed. Meanwhile 119 Gazans were martyred, including 31 children and 830 were injured as a result of the Israeli attack. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)