Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Released Israeli Hostages Thank Hamas

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

19 Views

Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – Three Israeli hostages expressed their gratitude to the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, following their release on Saturday, under ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The hostages, Ohad Ben Ami, Eliyahu Sharabi, and Or Levy, were freed by Hamas in Deir al-Balah in exchange for 183 prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Ben Ami, one of the released hostages, stated that Hamas had provided him with food, water, and medicine during the 15 months of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Thanks to them, I am still alive today. I am deeply grateful,” said Ben Ami during the hostage handover ceremony, as reported Anadolu Agency.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

He also expressed his desire for Israelis and Palestinians to live together peacefully. Ben Ami called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to end the war.

“You failed on October 7, you failed to free us through military pressure, and now I am freed through an agreement,” he said.

“The government must proceed with stages two and three of the agreement and also release all Palestinian prisoners so they can return home safely,” he emphasized.

“I tell the families of the hostages, go out and demonstrate and ask the Israeli government to move to stages two and three of the agreement,” he added. []

Also Read: Israel Blocks Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire Deal, Worsening Crisis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

