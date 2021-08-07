Reject Israeli Administrative Detention, 14 Palestinians Continue Hunger Strike

Jerusalem, MINA – 14 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons went on an open hunger strike to refuse their administrative detention.

The Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs Authority said the hunger strike detainees were determined to continue the action until the Israeli occupation agreed to their demands.

According to MINAs Contributors in Gaza on Sunday, the likelihood of prisoners going on hunger strikes will increase in the coming days.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Authority warned of the seriousness of the detainees’ health situation, especially with the intense heatwave in Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Israeli prison administration has insisted on rejecting their demands and preventing lawyers from visiting the detainees.

According to human rights groups, about 4,850 Palestinians are still being held in Israeli prisons, including 41 women and 225 minors.

In addition, 540 people are being held under Israeli administrative detention, which allows the detention of Palestinians without trial. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)