Detained Without Charge, Six Palestinians Remain on Hunger Strike

Ramallah, MINA – Six Palestinians in Israeli prisons are currently on a hunger strike. It is in protest at their unfair administrative detention without charge or trial, according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission.

The longest hunger strike of the six detainees is prisoner Kayed Fasfous, who has been on a hunger strike for 88 days in protest at his detention without charge or trial, followed by Muqdad Qawasmeh (81 days), Alaa Aaraj (64 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (55 days). ), Rayeq Besharat (50 days), and Shadi Abu Akr (47), Wafa reported.

Hasan Abed Rabbo, a lawyer for the Commission, said Qawasmeh’s health condition had deteriorated significantly and had lost 20 kg of weight.

He said Kayed al-Fasfous was also hospitalized at the Kaplan Israel Medical Center due to his deteriorating health condition.

Israel’s widely condemned administrative detention policy allows for the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial, which can be extended between three to six months based on undisclosed evidence, even prison lawyers are barred from seeing.

Currently, Israel holds more than 500 Palestinians in administrative detention, which is considered illegal by international law, most of them former prisoners who spent years in prison for their resistance to Israeli occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)