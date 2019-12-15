Tripoli, MINA – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Libya held a Virtual Seminar on Empowering Peoples in Producing Economy Products from Plastic and Paper Waste held in Tripoli on 28 October 2019 and 23-25 November 2019.

The seminar was attended by students of Kuliatul Dakwah Islamiyah/Islamic Call College Committee in Tripoli, the Libyan Social Group, the Association of Libyan Civil Society Organizations, and also other personalities from Tripoli University.

According to Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia-Tripoli,

the result of activities is aiming at giving society awareness to protect surrounding from plastic and paper waste and empowering our selves and also families or even societies to explore their inner ability in creating or even inventing new ideas and products that use not only for ourselves but also for our society.

“During the meeting, we shared our best practices, experiences and knowledge regarding how we can Reduce, Reuse Recycling the Plastic and Paper waste to be an economic product,” Amar Ma’ruf said as written statement received by MINA on Sunday, December 15.

In conducting the seminar, Indonesian Embassy also was cooperated with other institutions such as the Office of Environment Agency of Jakarta Province, the Indonesian Institute of Science, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the University of Indonesia, and the Indonesian Creative Society in Recycling Products from Plastic and Paper Waste.

Libya and Indonesia are brotherly countries that its relations exist since the effort of our founding fathers struggles to get independence in the era of colonialism.

The history recorded the Asia Africa Conference held in Bandung-Indonesia in 1955. When Libya and Indonesia are one of the declarators. This historical relation will not disappear since our peoples and leaders have a common goal and perspective to make our two peoples and nations implementing their obligation to give a better future for their peoples and nations.

At the same time, both leaders and peoples have common characters, namely, they are open and low profile but high respect to local wisdom where ever they are.

“No word can be said except Thank God The Almighty, Allah Subhanahu wata’ala, and to all parties concerned that we can sit and work together for giving a contribution in the term of idea and practices for our better environment and empowering peoples,” he added. (T/Sj)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)