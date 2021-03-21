President Abbas Receives First Injection of Covid-19 Vaccine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas receive first injection of Covid-19 vaccine, which led to the launch of a social vaccination campaign in the country.

Abbas appealed to Palestinians to continue to adhere to health protocols and comply with Ministry of Health instructions to get through this difficult time. Quoted from Wafa, March 21.

On Saturday, Ministry of Health announced the launch of a social vaccination campaign targeting medical personnel, cancer and kidney failure patients, and the elderly over 75.

On March 17, Palestine receive first dose of vaccine from the Vaccines Global Access (Covax) initiative in an attempt to inject it into the occupied territories.

Of the 38,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines were supplied as part of Covax shipments. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)