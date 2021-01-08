President Abbas Appreciates GCC for Supporting Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Abu Rudeinah, Palestinian Presidential spokesperson said that President Mahmoud Abbas appreciated the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which firmly supported the Palestinian cause.

“The Palestinian presidency also welcomes the position of the GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman) which condemn Israeli measures which seek to change the character and identity of Jerusalem, its policies of house demolition, occupation and annexation,” said Rudeinah, as quoted from Wafa on Friday.

According to him, the Palestinian Authority really appreciates the attitude of the GCC countries which emphasize the need to implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 2334 and which supports the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

In addition, President Abbas also mentioned appreciating the leaders who support the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people over the entire Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967, the establishment of a Palestinian state with the capital of East Jerusalem, and the fulfillment of the rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, Resolution United Nations, and international law.

The final statement of the summit, the GCC emphasized the importance of the Palestinian struggle and the need to activate the efforts of the international community to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The GCC also criticized Israeli authorities for destroying dozens of homes in East Jerusalem. More than that, the GCC calls on the international community to stop Israeli steps that forcibly remove Palestinians from Jerusalem.

In a statement, the GCC also rejected Israel’s plans to annex territories in the West Bank. The GCC said that Israel’s steps violated the UN Charter, UN Resolutions and principles of international law.

The leaders of the GCC countries condemned Israel’s move to destroy homes and forcibly evict Palestinians from their hometowns. They said the measures would undermine the possibility of achieving a two-state solution and lasting peace in the region.

On Tuesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held the 41st Summit in Al-Ula City, Saudi Arabia.

On the occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal, said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt have restored full diplomatic relations with Qatar, marking the end of the dispute between these Arab countries and Qatar for 3 years.

The leaders of the GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait) signed two documents, namely the Al-Ula Declaration and the Final Communique at the Summit.

It was stated that the Al-Ula Declaration emphasized the need to combat forces that threaten the security of the Gulf states. Meanwhile l, Final Communique called for strengthening cooperation in fighting terrorists, and an emphasis on the unity of the GCC countries. (T/RE1)

