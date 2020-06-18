Portrait of Ottoman Sultan Al-Fatih to Auctioned in London

London, MINA – A portrait of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, known as Al-Fatih, will be put up for auction in London on 25 June.

It is estimated that the picture was made by Italian painter Gentile Bellini in 1480, and expected to be sold for $ 500,000- $ 740,000 (between Rp7-10 billion) at Christie’s world-famous auction house. Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency about the painting, which is part of an Islamic and Indian art collection at the auction house, Christie’s official Sara Plumbly said the work was not signed.

One of the big mysteries of the portrait is the second figure depicted next to Al-Fatih, he said.

“We don’t know who this other figure is. There are several opinions, for example, one of his three sons. But that does not seem to be according to how he was described in terms of the age of one of the sons at the time. Some others said he might be a dignified European. He was clean-shaven. He doesn’t have the beard that might be from an Ottoman man. ”

He pointed out, the second figure drawn on the same scale in the portrait of the Ottoman sultans was not common.

“If you have another figure, he must be a very important person or someone from the royal family,” he continued.

According to him, the painting was estimated to be made in the second half of the 15th century, and added another important aspect of this work was one of only three portrait paintings made during the Al-Fatih era.

Another famous Al-Fatih painting drawn by Bellini and has been in the collection of the National Gallery in London.

Mehmed II was the Ottoman Sultan who liberated Istanbul and earned the title Al-Fatih (the Liberator) at the age of 21, and made the Ottoman state an empire that ruled the regions on various continents for centuries.

The liberation of Istanbul became a famous victory from Al-Fatih, and ensured Ottoman control over Serbia, Morea and Trebizond (modern Trabzon) in northern Turkey, Bosnia, Albania and parts of Anatolia (central Turkey). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)