Philippine National Muslim Committee Reopen Mosques

Manila, MINA – The Philippine National Muslim Commission (NCMF) said to reopen mosques in areas that have imposed general community quarantine on Monday.

Reporting at news.abs-cbn.com, NCMF Secretary, Saidamen Pangarungan, said the commission would make recommendations when meeting with the Covid-19 task force with government agencies on Tuesday.

“We will likely recommend the reopening of mosques especially in GCQ areas,” he said in a virtual press conference.

Pangarungan admitted that it was rather difficult for our Muslim brothers to accept a large ban on meetings for worship.

But Pangarungan assured that Muslims are willing to relax some of their worship practices so that they can practice physical distance when praying in congregation.

“We Muslims pray for each other and unite to apply the principle of Muslim needs and emergencies, I think we can relax this rule and practice social distance,” he said.

The Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr on Monday to mark the end of Ramadan. Malacanang previously declared Eid al-Fitr as an ordinary holiday. Pangarungan said the country’s Muslim population is around 12 million. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)