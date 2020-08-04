Select Language

Latest
-312 min. agoPalestinians Make Convoy from Ghalil to Al-Aqsa Mosque
-147 min. agoSaudi Holds 2,050 Illegal Hajj Pilgrims
1 hours agoGaza Rockets Attack Israel, Israel Attack South Gaza Bomb attacks
22 hours agoPLO Demands Europen Action to Deter Israel
22 hours agoMuslim World League Inaugurates Project to Distribute Meat in Pakistan
Slideshow

Palestinians Make Convoy from Ghalil to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians Make Convoy from Ghalil to Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo special)

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of residents from the city of Thamrah Ghalil left for the Aqsa Mosque, in a new convoy on Sunday to prosper the mosque and pray in congregation inside.

The initiator of the convoy said two buses departed from Thamrah to Al-Aqsa, to perform ashar and maghrib prayers and isya, in a series of convoys “Al-Aqsa Mubarok.” Palinfo reports.

The convoy participants echoed the “takbir sentence” on the bus along the journey, which took dozens of kilometers to get to Al-Aqsa.

They carried out these actions to continue to defend the city of Al-Quds and the Aqsa Mosque, through convoys from a number of cities since a few weeks ago.

The convoy has an i’tikaf agenda in the Al-Aqsa complex, especially on Friday, as a form of loyalty and defense of the Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news