Palestinians Make Convoy from Ghalil to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of residents from the city of Thamrah Ghalil left for the Aqsa Mosque, in a new convoy on Sunday to prosper the mosque and pray in congregation inside.

The initiator of the convoy said two buses departed from Thamrah to Al-Aqsa, to perform ashar and maghrib prayers and isya, in a series of convoys “Al-Aqsa Mubarok.” Palinfo reports.

The convoy participants echoed the “takbir sentence” on the bus along the journey, which took dozens of kilometers to get to Al-Aqsa.

They carried out these actions to continue to defend the city of Al-Quds and the Aqsa Mosque, through convoys from a number of cities since a few weeks ago.

The convoy has an i’tikaf agenda in the Al-Aqsa complex, especially on Friday, as a form of loyalty and defense of the Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)