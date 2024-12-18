Palestinians Fighters Kill Israeli Soldiers in Northern Gaza

Select Language

Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Tuesday that it had killed three Israeli soldiers in clashes in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters had killed the three soldiers at “close range” and destroyed a personnel carrier in the Jabalia refugee camp.

According to the statement, Israeli helicopters were seen evacuating the dead and wounded soldiers from the site.

The group also said in a separate statement that it had blown up a house in central Jabalia with 11 soldiers inside, saying the soldiers were killed and wounded in the attack.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the claims.

Israel has been waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

