Palestinians Deliver Books to Children During Coronavirus Lockdown

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the Gaza Strip launched an initiative deliver books to children who have been ordered to stay at home as a result schools of the Coronavirus pandemic and a ban on going out.

“Bicycles : for us is life,” was launched by Osama Fayyad who said books were sent to be able to accommodate children at home, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. MEMO reported on Tuesday, April 14.

He gathered a team that sterilized each book before delivering it to the children using bicycle.

The books are collected after this plan published on social media.

All schools in Gaza have been closed since the outbreak of the Coronavirus until an indefinite deadline. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)