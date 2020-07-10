Palestinian Youths Make Resistance, One Arrested

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Friday morning arrested Palestinian youth, Abdullah Sami Dweik from the Al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah and the Al-Bireh Governorate.

The center of media community in Jalazoun said Israeli occupation forces stormed the camp through several entrances, leading to confrontations with young people.

Ramallah News reported that Dweik was arrested during a resistance by Palestinian youths. The Israeli occupation used tear gas in the face of these young men.

The information also added that the occupation forces blocked the media crews who covered the raid, confiscated their equipment, and forbade taking pictures.

Earlier, on Thursday night the Israeli occupation army shot youth, Ibrahim Abu Yaqoub (33 years) to death near the town of Kifl Haris, north of Salfit, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that a Palestinian was killed after being shot in the neck, had suffered a critical condition when he was rushed to the Government Hospital in Salfit and eventually died.

The Hamas resistance movement mourned the death of Ibrahim Abu Yaqoub, and called Ibrahim Mustafa Abu Yaqoub “, who died as a result of occupation bullets near the village of Kafel Haris.

In a statement, Hamas conveyed to the family of Ibrahim Abu Yaqoub, the death of his heroic blood would illuminate the Palestinian people ‘s path to freedom and independence, and trigger a comprehensive resistance to the occupation and crime of his settlers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)