Palestinian Youths Infiltrates Israeli Army Site While Soldiers Are Sleeping

Ramallah, MINA – The Hebrew “Kan” channel Thursday revealed a new infiltration of Palestinians in an Israeli occupation army camp near Ramallah, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The channel said that yesterday morning, three Palestinians infiltrated an Israeli army camp on Ramallah lands, after they cut the fence, and wandered around the site for more than two hours without being noticed, as dozens of soldiers were sleeping, before they withdrew from the place in peace.

It claimed that the Palestinians intended to seize ammunition or military equipment from the site.

For years, the sites of the occupation army have been subjected to infiltration by Palestinians and the seizure of ammunition, and former Israeli officers have directed harsh criticism to the army leadership for not addressing these gaps, which reflect an aspect of negligence, they say. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)