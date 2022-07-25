Palestinian Prisoners Information Office Reveals Details of Israeli Attack on Ofer Prisoners

Jerusalem, MINA – Today, Monday, the Palestinian Prisoners Information Office confirmed that the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli Ofer prison were beaten and assaulted by members of the prison administration while they were in the cells, causing injuries among them, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The office said, “More than 20 soldiers stormed the prisoners’ cells, and asked to handcuff them. In response to the bad treatment, the prisoners refused. As a result, the prison officers beat them and dragged them to the ground.”

It explained that the incident has been rolling around until the moment in Ofer prison, pointing out that the prisoners bodies in the prison informed the Israeli prison administration that the beatings will be responded with beatings and that the prison administration will bear the repercussions of the assault.

The office pointed out that the prisoners bodies consider the event a major breach of the understanding between the prisoners and the prison administration, noting that the Palestinian prisoners higher leadership committee is in a permanent session to discuss how to respond to the blatant assault on Ofer prisoners. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)