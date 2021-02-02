Palestinian President Extends State of Emergency 30 More Days over Coronavirus

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday tonight extended the state of emergency in Palestine to confront the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Abbas issued a decree extending the state of emergency in Palestine for 30 more days starting tomorrow amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the occupied territories, WAFA reported.

A total of 94 percent of the total corona cases recorded so far since the outbreak in Palestine in March have recovered, 4.9 percent are still active, and 1.1 percent died.

Recently, Palestinian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry Monday evening confirmed 368 new Covid-19 cases and one death among Palestinians in the diaspora.

The ministry announced in a statement that a Palestinian died due to the highly contagious virus in Venezuela, raising the total Palestinian deaths in the country since the pandemic outbreak to four. The total confirmed cases among Palestinians there stood at 15.

It added that a Palestinian tested positive for the virus in Egypt and a number of others in the Chicago, raising the total confirmed cases among Palestinians in the United States to 9,029. The total deaths among Palestinians in the US stood at 116.

According to the latest statistics, the confirmed cases and deaths among Palestinians in the diaspora reached 12,030 and 364 respectively.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)