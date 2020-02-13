Palestinian President at UN: We Reject US Plan Because of Its Unilateral Steps

New York, MINA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US so-called peace plan because of its unilateral steps and because it violates United Nations resolutions, WAFA reported.

Speaking before the United Nations Security Council on the American so-called deal of the century presented in Washington on January 28, President Abbas said the plan annuls Palestinian legitimacy and rights to self-determination, freedom and independence while legitimizing illegal Israeli settlements, and annexation of occupied Palestinian land.

He urged the international community not to consider the plan as an international reference for negotiations. “It is an Israeli-American pre-emptive plan in order to put end to the question of Palestine,” he said.

The president stressed that the plan was rejected because it does not bring peace or stability to the region, rather it rewards the occupation instead of holding it accountable for its crimes, stressing that the Palestinians will confront its application on the ground.

He said the US plan cancels achieving peace because it cancels all UN resolutions and all rights of the Palestinian people.

He called for convening an international peace conference in the presence of Palestine and Israel and to have an international mechanism to bring real peace between the Palestinians and Israel.(T/R3/RE1)

