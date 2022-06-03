Select Language

Palestinian PM Says Sanctions would Stop Israeli Killings

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh. Photo: WAFA

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly condemned the Israeli army killing this morning of a Palestinian man in Bethlehem, stressing that sanctions would put a stop to the Israeli killings.

Soldiers shot and killed Ayman Muheisen, 29, in Dheisha refugee camp, the third Palestinian to be shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank in 24 hours.

The first was a woman in Aroub refugee camp, in the south of the West Bank and the second a man in the town of Yabad, near Jenin, in the north of the West Bank, Wafa reports.

“Failure to activate decisions to boycott Israel is what encourages it to continue in its crimes against our people,” said Shtayyeh in a statement, renewing calls on the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

