Palestinian PM Calls on Australia to Recognize the State of Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh called on Australia to recognize the state of Palestine, emphasizing the importance of holding a multilateral international peace conference to protect the two-state solution and achieve the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, WAFA reported.

This came during a meeting on Tuesday at Shtayyeh’s office in Ramallah with a delegation of the Australian Senate and Parliament, where he briefed them on the latest political developments and the ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh stressed that Israel is systematically working to destroy the two-state solution through its measures; including the appropriation of land for the benefit of settlement expansion, the daily incursions into Palestinian territories, and the continued killings and arrests of the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)