Palestinian Ministry of Health: No Covid-19 Case Reported

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health has questioned that Palestine is free from all “Covid 19” coronaviruses, and everything that has been raised about the alleged use of rumors.

Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said in his statement on Wednesday night local time, all treatment centers in his country were agreed to be ready to assist all emergency crossings of Jericho.

Minister of Health stated after his visit to Al-Mutlaa Hospital in Jerusalem on Wednesday, QudsPress reported.

Meanwhile, The Director General of Primary Health Care, Kamal Al-Shakhra, explained that the Central Health Laboratory from the Ministry of Health can now carry out accurate laboratory tests to install coronavirus and all logistical issues for inspection have been completed.

The Palestinian Ministry calls for the need to ensure that every news information circulated about the alleged virus case is verified by its source. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)