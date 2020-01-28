Palestinian Ministry of Health Appreciates Indonesia Hospital Phase Two Construction in Gaza

Cibubur, Bekasi, MINA – Director General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Dr. Ashraf A. AbuMhadi said his appreciation for the continue construction of the second phase of Indonesia Hospital (RSI) in Gaza.

“We as health officials believe the role of the RSI greatly eases the burden on the people of Gaza. So I would like to express my highest appreciation to the team that is currently building the second stage,” Ashraf said during an interview with Radio Rasil in Cibubur, Bekasi on Monday.

“I know that they (the volunteers) have sacrificed to leave relatives, hometown in Indonesia for a noble cause. The entire Gaza community, especially North Gaza is proud of the presence of this RSI,” he said.

He noted, the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza has become the main hospital serving around 450,000 people since it was inaugurated.

“Since the inauguration of the RSI several years ago, its benefits have been felt for the people of Gaza both in emergencies and for ordinary health services,” he said.

He added the need for health services is still very high in Gaza, so that the Palestinian Ministry of Health greatly appreciates the continued development of the Indonesian Hospital.

“Things have not improved in Gaza, limited electricity, food, especially gas which has not been in supply for several weeks and many patients needing health referrals outside Gaza, but they have difficulty accessing them,” he added.

The construction of the second phase of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was carried out by 29 volunteers from the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network throughout Indonesia who donated on behalf of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee MER-C) based in Jakarta. (TL/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)