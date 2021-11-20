Palestinian Factions Hold Urgent Meeting Rejecting British Decision of Designating Hamas “Terrorist Organization”

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Factions in Gaza held today’s morning an urgent meeting followed by a press conference in response to the British decision of classifying Hamas a “Terrorist Organization”.

After an urgent meeting for the Palestinian factions, the Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces denounced the British Decision against Hamas, and announced the organization of an inclusive popular national conference in the Gaza Strip for the next few days to reject and condemn the decision, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The committee explained that this decision represents a serious infringement on the right of Palestinian people to resist the occupation and aggression that they have been subjected to for decades.

It warned of the repercussions of the British decision and considered it a targeting of the Palestinian people and an extension of the British colonial policy.

The committee called on Britain to reverse its decision against Hamas, and demanded the British Parliament not to vote on the resolution and to drop it.

It also called on the United Nations, the Arab League, the Organization of the Islamic Conference and all those who love justice in the world to reject the resolution.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced yesterday, Friday, her intention to designate the entire Palestinian movement Hamas as a “terrorist organization”, and punish its supporters in the UK. (L-K-G/RE1)

