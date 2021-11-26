Palestine Welcomes Belgium’s Decision to Label Israel’s Illegal Settlements

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian government welcomes the decision of the Kingdom of Belgium to accurately label Israeli settlement products.

“This is a positive first step to reject and not recognize Israel’s illegal settlements,” the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a press statement as quoted by Wafa on Friday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that accurately labeling Israeli settlements is a statement of fact that must be paid to consumers around the world.

“This is neither controversial nor revolutionary and should be standard policy in all markets. Products produced in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land are no different from repackaged loot which must not confer legitimacy or be sold as legally produced goods,” said the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also asked the international community to take steps to pressure Israel and reject the de facto annexation of the West Bank.

“This is particularly urgent in light of the escalation of terror attacks by Israeli settlers against civilians and the Palestinian community, including the attack on a father and son near Ramallah on Wednesday,” the statement added.

Palestine reminded and reiterated that all Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem are illegal, a grave violation of international law, including international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute.

“As confirmed by UN resolutions and in line with the positions adopted by EU members, including Belgium, they are also the antithesis to peace and thwart any sincere efforts to end the occupation and realize the formula for a two-state solution,” the statement said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)