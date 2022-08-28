Palestine to Launch Diplomatic Steps to Support Freedom Fighters in Israeli Jails

Ramallah, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said today it is embarking on legal and diplomatic steps around the globe at the instructions of President Mahmoud Abbas in support of the Palestinian freedom fighters incarcerated in Israeli jails and their just demands.

The Ministry said in a statement as quoted by Wafa on Sunday that orders were given to the ambassadors and missions of the State of Palestine around the world to reach out to foreign ministries and decision-makers in their host countries in order to expose the crimes and repressive measures of the Israeli occupation against the incarcerated Palestinian freedom fighters.

“This action aims to brief the states, the international community, the councils and organizations of the United Nations and the competent international bodies of the brutal [Israeli] aggression against our heroic prisoners, and to demand from them to assume their responsibilities and press the occupying power to deal with [the prisoners] as prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions,” the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the lives of the prisoners, the systematic persecution and torture they are subjected to, and for their repercussions on the entire conflict.

Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said President Mahmoud Abbas was following with great interest and concern the unprecedented crackdown by the Israeli occupation authorities on the Palestinian freedom fighters in the Israeli prisons.

He said the President instructed Palestine’s ambassadors around the world, particularly in international organizations, to launch a wide range campaign to expose the crimes committed against the freedom fighters, which is in contradiction with the most basic human rights and all international laws. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)