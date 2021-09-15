Palestine Begins to Prepare For Elections on December

Ramallah, MINA – The Central Elections Commission (CEC) received on Tuesday the Palestinian Cabinet’s decision issued on September 6 which sets the date of the first phase of the 2021 local council elections on December 11, said the CEC in a press release.

The CEC confirmed its readiness to conduct elections in accordance with the applicable standards and procedures and in compliance with local council elections law No. 10 of 2005 and its amendments, WAFA reported.

In the coming few days, the CEC will publish the elections calendar for the first phase which, according to the decision, will include village and municipal councils in Area C of the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, said the press release.

Dates for elections in the remaining local councils in Areas A and B will be set later but are expected to be held before the end of this year.

Previously, according to a presidential decree in January by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinians were scheduled to vote in legislative elections on May 22, presidential elections on July 31, and National Council elections on August 31, but the elections were postponed. (T/R6/RE1)

