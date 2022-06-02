Palestine Ask UN to Change Media Program Name to Abu Aqleh

New York, MINA – Palestine’s envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to rename the annual training program of Palestinian broadcasters and journalists to Abu Akleh, the journalist killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.

“As a staunch supporter of press freedom, fundamental freedoms around the world and in honor of this brave and iconic woman journalist,” said Mansour as quoted from the Saudi Gazette on Thursday.

The announcement was made by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric who said that Abu Akleh had a brilliant career in journalism for a quarter of a century.

“She was a pioneer for Arab women, a role model for journalists in the Middle East as well as around the world, her legacy and courage should be appreciated, say our colleagues in the Department of Global Communications,” said Dujarric.

Abu Aqleh, 51, an Al Jazeera journalist who has worked for 25 years, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces while covering an Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)