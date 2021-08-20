Palestine Announces Registration of 962 Corona Infections in Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Al-Kaila announced on Thursday the registration of a death, 962 new infections with the “Corona” virus, and 243 cases of recovery during the past 24 hours.

MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported, in the daily report on the epidemiological situation of the virus, Al-Kaila confirmed that the new death was recorded in the Gaza Strip, while no deaths were recorded in the West Bank.

She said that the new infections were recorded as follows: the Gaza Strip (535), Nablus (188), Qalqilya (27), Tubas (15), Jenin (45), Salfit (13), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (58), Tulkarm (62), the outskirts of Jerusalem ( 7), Bethlehem (6), and Hebron (6) , noting that the number of medical tests reached 6,857.

She added the rate of recovery from the virus in Palestine reached 97.1%, while the percentage of active infections was 1.8%, and the death rate was 1.1% of the total infections.

Al-Kilya pointed out that there are 25 people with corona in intensive care rooms, while 65 people are being treated in Corona centers and departments in West Bank hospitals, including 3 on artificial respirators.

Regarding vaccines, the total number of citizens who received the anti-Coronavirus vaccines in the West Bank and Gaza Strip reached 679,940, of whom 434,599 received the two doses of the vaccine. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)