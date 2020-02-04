Select Language

Latest
-340 min. agoTurkish Airlines Extends Flight Suspension to China
-338 min. agoArabic Calligraphy to Registered as UNESCO Intangible Heritage
-335 min. agoPalestine Announces National Committee Against Trump’s Deal
-331 min. agoIndonesia-US Builds Maritime Safety Training Center in Batam
4 hours agoOIC Rejects the US "Deal of Century"
Latest

Palestine Announces National Committee Against Trump’s Deal

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip announce the formation of a national committee against US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century”, in Gaza, on 2 February 2020 [Mohammed Asad-Middle East Monitor]

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip yesterday announced the formation of a national committee against US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century”, Assabeel newspaper reported.

The new body includes Palestinians from the national factions from inside and outside the occupied territories, was made during a popular conference held in Gaza.

According to MEMO, during the conference, the spokesman of the Popular Resistance Committees, Mohamed Al Burim, said: “The committee is to lay down a plan to counter the deal which turns its back on all legal, ethical and humanitarian standards and values.”

He also stressed the importance of national unity and “having a united strategy” against the deal among all Palestinians.

He went on to call for accepting a code of conduct that criminalises anyone who deals with or accepts the deal of the century.

Al Burim condemned Arab states who have applauded the deal and called on them to back Palestinian rights.

Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled his “peace plan” to end the Palestine-Israel conflict. Dubbed the “deal of the century” it has been slammed for giving Israel everything it wants while providing Palestinians no rights, and ensure they are forever subjugated by the occupation.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news