Pakistani Ambassador: Like Palestine, Kashmiri Muslims Under Occupation

Jakarta, MINA – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan said what have been happened in the Jammu & Kashmir region until now, as experienced by Palestine, namely the occupation and human rights violations.

“As we know Kashmir, like Palestine, is facing problems. Both in the Palestinian situation and in Kashmir, facing the occupation and subjugation of large numbers of Muslim population by non-Muslim governments and human rights violations,” Hassan said in an exclusive interview with the MINA Team at the Office of Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Hassan also emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir is not a local, political, or territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, but about human rights violations and the right to self-determination that has been guaranteed by the United Nations through various resolutions that have been agreed upon.

“Both sides are committed that we will let these Kashmiris decide their own future, but it’s a big mistake, India wants to defend it instead,” Hassan said.

In September 2021, the Pakistani government released a dossier, documenting details of human rights abuses committed by Indian authorities in Kashmir.

The file consists of incriminating audio, video and documentary evidence of gross human rights violations, war crimes, genocide and torture of Kashmiris by India. The 131-page document contains 113 references including 26 from international media, 41 from Indian think-tanks and only 14 from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Genocide Watch has issued a genocide alert for Jammu & Kashmir. According to the independent human rights organization, more than 100,000 innocent Kashmiris have been murdered and 25,000 women raped since 1989.

Hassan emphasized that the root cause of the problems in Jammu & Kashmir is the non-implementation of UN resolutions in which the international community and India itself are parties.

One of them is Resolution 47 of 21 April 1948. The resolution imposed an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of troops by India and Pakistan and held a vote and the people of Jammu and Kashmir themselves decided whether they wanted to join India or Pakistan.

Therefore, Pakistan calls on the international community, especially its influential members such as Indonesia to support the UN resolution and calls on India to fulfill its promise by giving the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)